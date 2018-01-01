Logo of snapgif

Snap - Gif - Share

What’s snapgif?

Snapgif is the easiest way to create fun gif from your pictures and to share them via text, whatsapp, instagram, snapchat, facebook messenger, wechat...

Learn More

Easy, very easy, super easy

No more hassle to create GIF froms pictures, snapgif makes it easy for you in less than 3 taps

Snap pictures

Take or burst pictures and we'll create your GIF in less than a second

Add more pictures from you library.

Not only you can take pictures but you can also add your favorite ones from your photo library

iOS and Android

Available for both platforms.

Send GIF everywhere

From the app, snapgif makes it very easy to share it with any of your favorite app (facbook, whatsapp, wechat, viber, messenger, intagrap, snapchat...)

Add caption to it...

Add a fun caption to your GIF mixing text and emojis

© 2018 snapgif
close

Bobby - Legal information

Bobby App has been created to help you track repeating subscriptions and requires its users to enter data regarding subscription payments. Bobby App will never ask you to enter payment credentials or other personalized data. Bobby doesn’t require any personal user details to be entered anywhere in the app and therefor is not connected to a user’s subscriptions. Bobby App and it’s creators can not be held responsible for (un)successfully notifying users of upcoming and/or due subscription payments. Bobby App and it’s creators can not be held responsible for any incorrect user data entered in the app. Any user generated data that is entered in Bobby App is neither saved on a server nor distributed. User generated data is exclusively stored on a user’s iDevice, though it will be included in an iCloud backup.

close
Logo of snapgif app

What’s snapgif?

Easy, very easy, super easy

No more hassle to create GIF froms pictures, snapgif makes it easy for you in less than 3 taps

Snap pictures

Take or burst pictures and we'll create your GIF in less than a second

Add more pictures from you library.

Not only you can take pictures but you can also add your favorite ones from your photo library

iOS and Android

Available for both platforms.

Send GIF everywhere

From the app, snapgif makes it very easy to share it with any of your favorite app (facbook, whatsapp, wechat, viber, messenger, intagrap, snapchat...)

Add caption to it...

Add a fun caption to your GIF mixing text and emojis